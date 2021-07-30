Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.35 on Monday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

