Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

CLBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 533.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

