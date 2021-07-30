Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,372 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.72 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

