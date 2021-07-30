Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $42.69 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.37. The company had a trading volume of 156,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

