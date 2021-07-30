Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its world-class acreage in the most productive areas of the Marcellus shale play positions it for major growth potential. In particular, with natural gas breaking the $4 threshold for the first time since 2018 and Cabot’s production being 100% gas-weighted, the company is well-positioned to ride the recovery. Cabot also continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its first quarter 2021 operating expense. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. Based on these positives, Cabot stock is likely to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels and appears to be an attractive investment.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of COG opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,236,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

