C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $107.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $50.35. 1,325,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,277. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -56.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.27.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $105,822,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock valued at $323,200,797.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,670,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in C3.ai by 2,505.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 1,031,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $58,829,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.