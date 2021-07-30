C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,588 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

