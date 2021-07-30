BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading Down 0.1%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 19,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 25,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYTS)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

