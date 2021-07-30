Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Shares of BG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,142. Bunge has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

