(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 235

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).
