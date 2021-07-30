BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Up 160.6% in July

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the June 30th total of 871,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BSQUARE stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the first quarter worth $139,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

