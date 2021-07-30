Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.76

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $82.25, with a volume of 570781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

