Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

Shares of BRKL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.