Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of BRKL stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.
