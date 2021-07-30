Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

