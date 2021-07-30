Brokers Set Expectations for FS Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

FSBW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of FSBW opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $402,779.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,043. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

