Brokers Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.02.

FB stock opened at $358.32 on Friday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

