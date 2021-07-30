Brokers Set Expectations for Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

Shares of ECL opened at $220.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.92. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

