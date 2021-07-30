Brokers Offer Predictions for Intact Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.64.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$169.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.16. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

