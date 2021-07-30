Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 target price (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.78.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.94 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

