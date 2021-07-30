Brokers Issue Forecasts for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $750.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.