Brokerages Set L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Target Price at $87.00

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

LRLCY opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

