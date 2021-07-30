Brokerages Set LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Price Target at €136.88

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.88 ($161.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €132.20 ($155.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,955 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €124.85. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

