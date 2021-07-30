Brokerages Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price at $12.30

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

HMPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ HMPT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.98. 53,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,597. The firm has a market cap of $692.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

