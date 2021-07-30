Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $16.56

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. 5,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $580,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 302.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.