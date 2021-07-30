Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target at $6.70

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,462. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $580.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

