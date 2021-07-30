Brokerages Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT at C$12.95

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APR.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.62 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.40 and a 12 month high of C$12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

