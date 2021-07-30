Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $79.91

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.91.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ARCB traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $58.65. 4,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

