Brokerages Set 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) PT at €28.12

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.12 ($33.08).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DRI stock traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €24.64 ($28.99). 59,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.77. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a fifty-two week high of €27.12 ($31.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

