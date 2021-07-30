Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Workiva posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,307. Workiva has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Workiva by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Workiva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,709 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

