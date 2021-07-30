Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). trivago posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

