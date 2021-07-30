Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.87 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post sales of $15.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.01 million and the lowest is $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $63.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.