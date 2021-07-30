Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.81). Intellia Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

NTLA stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. 28,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,366. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

