Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $958.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.91 million to $991.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $779.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of HUBG traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. 280,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,942. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

