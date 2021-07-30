Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.1% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 110,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 72,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,091,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD opened at $22.86 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

