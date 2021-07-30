Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $488.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post sales of $488.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 717,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,406. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 182.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

