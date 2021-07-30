Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce sales of $14.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.73 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 152.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.