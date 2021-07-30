Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce sales of $14.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.73 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $10.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $62.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.78 million to $64.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $72.38 million to $87.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 53,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 152.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 168.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.