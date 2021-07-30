Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post $2.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 million and the lowest is $2.14 million. Curis reported sales of $2.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.16 million to $10.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $12.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

CRIS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 868,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at about $6,566,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.