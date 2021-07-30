Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $523,091. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

