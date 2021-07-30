Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. AON reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $263.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.91. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $265.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.