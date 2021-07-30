Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Up 264.1% in July

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 264.1% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:BSN opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.