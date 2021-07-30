Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $73,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

