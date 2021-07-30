British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,606 by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BATS. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,723 ($35.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,781.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market cap of £62.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

