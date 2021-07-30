British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,606 by Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BATS. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,723 ($35.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,781.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The stock has a market cap of £62.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.