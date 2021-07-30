Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.350-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,003,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,134,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

