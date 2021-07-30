BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Position Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $54.38 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.