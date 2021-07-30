Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOUYF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.20.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

