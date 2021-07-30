Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $53.00 at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 453.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.