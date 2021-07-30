Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. Boston Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $117.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.61.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

