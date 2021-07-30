BonusCloud (BXC) Market Cap Tops $1.20 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $13,621.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

