BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $9.99.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
