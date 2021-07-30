BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE DCF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.