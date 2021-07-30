BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.26 ($68.55).

Shares of BNP opened at €52.07 ($61.26) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

